Macy’s Fall Event offers up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nautica, more

The Macy’s Fabulous Fall Sale takes 20-60% off top brands and an extra 20% off when you apply promo code FALL at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. A standout from this sale is the 8-Pack Gold Toe Crew Socks for men. Originally priced at $24, however during the sale you can find them for just $13. These socks are highly cushioned and pair perfectly with all of your fall footwear, especially boots. The moisture-wicking fabric will help you to stay comfortable throughout the day and you can choose from a white or black coloring option. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals from Macy’s today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Merrell Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off clearance items from just $15.

