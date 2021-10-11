Take your gaming PC setup to new heights with Alienware’s 7.1 headset at low of $70

Amazon is offering the Alienware 7.1 PC Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. With a list price of $100, today’s deal beats our previous mention of $74 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Alienware used 50mm drivers here which are “best-in-class” and custom-tuned to handle 20Hz to 40kHz for a “high-resolution audio experience.” Packing a 7.1-channel simulated surround sound setup, you’ll know exactly when an enemy is behind or beside you. With a hybrid of plush memory foam and leatherette earpads, you’ll be able to enjoy “optimal cooling and comfort” while “enhancing noise isolation” during gaming sessions. It connects to your computer with USB, but there’s a 3.5mm cable included to use this headset with Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch.

Update 10/11:

Corsair’s HS35 gets the job done without breaking the bank, should you be on a tighter budget. While it doesn’t have fancy drivers that are custom-tuned to be the best in its class, this headset does offer compatibility with nearly every system. It’s just $35 on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a spare headset for when family comes over, this is a great one to keep on hand.

Prefer high-end audio for music and not gaming? Well, Apple’s AirPods Max is about the best experience you’ll get with wireless audio. I’ve had a set for nearly a year and absolutely love them. Right now you can grab Apple’s high-end headphones for $100 off, dropping to $449 shipped.

More about Alienware’s Gaming Headset:

Best-in-class custom-tuned 50mm 20Hz – 40kHz drivers for a high resolution audio experience

7. 1 Surround Sound featuring Signature Alien ware Immersive Audio

Hybrid of plush memory foam, sports fabric and leatherette on the ear pads designed to achieve optimal cooling and comfort while enhancing noise isolation

