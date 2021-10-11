L.L. Bean takes up to 50% off + extra 10% off your purchase: Outerwear, shoes, more

L.L. Bean takes up to 50% off sale items and an extra 10% off your purchase when you apply promo code FALL10 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on jackets, pullovers, flannel shirts, bean-boots, slippers, and much more for the fall season. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Mountain Classic Fleece Jacket. It’s currently marked down from $49 and originally sold for $69. This is one of L.L. Bean’s best-selling items and it’s perfect for fall layering. It’s a layer that you can grab throughout any season and you can choose from an array of fun color options as well. With over 200 positive reviews from L.L Bean customers, it’s rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from L.L. Bean.

