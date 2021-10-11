SanDisk Gold Box: Time to stock up on SD, HDD, and other storage from $24

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon offers a variety of SanDisk storage products including Micro/SD cards, USB sticks, Western Digital hard drives, even some new Qi chargers and more starting at $23.99. These all get high 4-star reviews, some standouts:
- 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter: $26.99. 512GB: $55.99
- 256GB USB-C Flash Drive Ultra Dual Drive Go: $26.99. Lightning: $67.99
- SanDisk Ixpand 2-in-1 (wireless fast charging + 256GB photo/video backup) –$99.99
- more!
SanDisk Ixpand 2-in-1 wireless fast charging + 256GB photo/video backup features:
- 10W fast charger for Qi-compatible iPhone, Samsung and other smartphones. Delivers up to 10W of power.
- Automatically back up(1) photos, videos and contacts right onto the charger just by placing your phone on the base. | (1)Backup requires wireless connection, Ixpand Wireless Charger app, and iOS 11 or above or Android 5.0 or above required. Ixpand Wireless Charger app available for download from the App Store or Google Play. Registration required; terms and conditions apply.
- Easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up(1) in full resolution.
- Includes high-efficiency power plug with 6-foot (1.8m) cable for fast, convenient charging, right out of the box.
- Supports multiple backup profiles so you can share the charger with others in your family.(2) | (2)Ixpand Wireless Charger app supports up to three user profiles.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!