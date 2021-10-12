Backcountry cuts extra 20% off North Face, Spyder, Marmot, Columbia, more from $15

Backcountry offers extra 20% off select sale styles. Discount applies at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Spyder, Merrell, Marmot, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s North Face TKA Kataka Fleece Jacket that’s marked down to $51 and originally sold for $99. This fleece jacket is a great layering piece to help keep you warm and you can choose from several color options. The zippered pockets make it nice to store small essentials and it even has a water-repellant finish. Better yet, the material is eco-friendly and made with 100% recycled polyester. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

