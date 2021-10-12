ESR Cloud silicone and leather AirTags cases are up to 50% off from just $2.50 each

YBintech US ESR Authorized (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the 2-pack ESR Cloud AirTag Cases in Black for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a going rate of $10, all you have to do is apply code F7H7YID7 at checkout to redeem today’s 50% savings, which fall less than $1.50 from the all-time Amazon low. Other colorways are also available from $5.99. These silicone AirTags cases are some of our favorites here at 9to5Toys, featuring a “flexible, tough, and grippy” design that snaps onto your AirTags in seconds. Perfect for attaching them to your keys, luggage, backpack, or other valuables, you can find out more about these in our roundup of all the best AirTags cases on the market, then head below for even more options.

For a more luxurious feel, these leather ESR AirTags cases are currently down to just $10.49 for a pack of 2. That’s down from a going rate of $15, nearing the all-time low and saving you a solid 30%. These work just as well for keeping your AirTags securely fastened to whatever you need to keep tabs on, just with a smooth leather exterior rather than a grippy silicone one.

And for keeping your phone safe as well, you’ll definitely want to check out these ESR iPhone 13 and other cases on sale from $6.50. There’s a huge variety to choose from, so whether you’d like something more protective, stylish, MagSafe, or all of the above, we’ve got you covered with discounts up to 50% off.

More on the ESR Cloud AirTag Cases:

Only compatible with AirTag (2021); package includes 2 keychains; Tag not included

Flexible, tough, and grippy silicone safely holds onto your Tag and takes just seconds to put on

Easy-to-use keychain clips quickly and securely onto your keyring, bag, or any other loop

Open design on both sides keeps your Tag’s signal strong and stable

Smooth finish lets you clean off dust and grime with a quick wipe or rinse

