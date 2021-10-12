Old Navy updates your wardrobe with 30% off purchases + up to 50% off sitewide, more

Today only, Old Navy is currently offering 30% off your purchase as well as up to 50% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, you can save up to 75% off clearance items from just $4. Take advantage of savings on jeans, t-shirts, outerwear, shoes, and much more. Receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your outerwear for fall with the women’s Water-Resistant Narrow-Channel Puffer Vest that’s currently marked down to just $13. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $40. This flattering vest can be layered with an array of casual tops and will become a go-to in your wardrobe for everyday wear. The vest is available in three versatile color options and it has zippered hand pockets too. Plus, the material is highly-packable, making it a perfect option for traveling. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

