VANTRUE’s 3-channel N4 4K dash camera falls to $208, more from $125

VANTRUE’s official Amazon storefront is offering its N4 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam at $207.99 shipped with the code MR8FG4CV and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $260 normal going rate, you’ll find that today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $175 on Prime Day. Offering a fairly unique feature set, the VANTRUE N4 delivers three total camera angles, including out the front of your vehicle, inside, and behind. Should you choose to capture one or two lenses, 4K video is recorded from the front and 1080p from the second. However, when all three are in use, the front captures 1440p and the rest 1080p. Head below for other great deals.

While riding around in the car, forget trying to find a USB cable to charge your phone and let magnets line things up. Apple’s MagSafe charger is on sale for $30 right now, saving $9 from its normal going rate. I love my MagSafe charger and it’s useful both in the car and at home, so if you haven’t bought one yet, then be sure to check out our coverage to learn how you can save.

More on the VANTRUE N4 3-channel Dash Camera:

The N4 is a triple channel dash cam which offers 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera, it can monitors the front, rear, and interior of your vehicle simultaneously with audio at 1440P + 1080P + 1080P, perfect to protect yourself from potential liability issues as well as accidents.

