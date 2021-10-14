Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support on sale for the first time at $50

AT&T is now offering the new Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My for $50.15 shipped. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen, you’re looking at 15% in savings from the usual $59 price tag and a new all-time low. Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model and then head below for more.

If the added Find My features aren’t a must, you can cash-in on some additional savings by going with the original version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet. Sporting much of the same 2-card leather design, this model is down to $49 at Amazon. Sure the added location tracking noted above will likely be worth the extra cash for many, but more budget-conscious shoppers may find the trade-off worth the savings.

Another way to deck out your iPhone 13 series handset would be picking up Apple’s official MagSafe Charger while it’s on sale for $30. Delivering one of the best prices to date, you’re looking a notable chance bring home the first-party accessory at a discount.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

