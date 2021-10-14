J.Crew Factory offers all jeans for $45 shipped + extra 50% off clearance

J.Crew Factory is updating your denim for the fall season and offering all of its jeans for $45 and an extra 50% off all clearance items. Prices are as marked. Plus, you receive free shipping on jeans as well. A standout from this sale is the Athletic Slim-Fit Jeans in Signature Flex for men. Originally these jeans were priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for just $45. The dark wash design is highly flattering as well as the tapered hem that can be rolled for a fashionable look. The stretch-infused fabric promotes comfort as well as the athletic hip gives you more room in the buttocks and thighs. These jeans will pair perfectly with all of your fall boots, sneakers, or loafers alike. Head below to score even more deals from J.Crew Factory.

