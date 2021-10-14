Oakley, Smith, Costa, more up to 70% off during Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale

The Steep and Cheap Sunglass and Snow Goggles sale takes up to 70% off Oakley, SMITH, Costa, Spy, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, if you spend $200 or more you can save $40 off your purchase when you apply promo code OCTOBERSAVE at checkout. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Update your shades for the fall season with the Oakley Silver XL Polarized Sunglasses. This style is currently marked down to $101 and originally was priced at $183. These sunglasses are polarized to help you see clearly and the durable frame is perfect for outdoor sports. They can easily be dressed up or down and the lightweight design also promotes comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

