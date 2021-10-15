Columbia’s Web Specials are back with up to 60% off jackets, boots, more from $20

Columbia offers up to 60% off its web specials with promo code FALLDEALS at checkout. Find deals on jackets, boots, pants, dresses, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout for men from this sale is the Big Ridge Boots that are currently marked down to $55. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $110. Get outdoors this fall with a water-resistant exterior and rigid outsole that provides traction. These insulated boots will help keep you warm in cool weather and you can choose from three versatile color options: black, tan, or navy. Find additional deals from Columbia below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Granite Bay Full Zip Fleece Jacket $24 (Orig. $60)
- Big Ridge Boots $55 (Orig. $110)
- Titan Ridge II Pants $56 (Orig. $140)
- Powder Keg Interchange Parka $120 (Orig. $300)
- Sideline Insulated Parka $48 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Mount Bindo Insulated Jacket $76 (Orig. $199)
- SH/FT Aurora Prime Shoe $60 (Orig. $120)
- Silver Ridge Novelty Dress $36 (Orig. $90)
- PFG Tamiami Dress $22 (Orig. $55)
- Americana PFG Freezer III Dress $20 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
