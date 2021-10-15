Columbia’s Web Specials are back with up to 60% off jackets, boots, more from $20

Columbia offers up to 60% off its web specials with promo code FALLDEALS at checkout. Find deals on jackets, boots, pants, dresses, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout for men from this sale is the Big Ridge Boots that are currently marked down to $55. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $110. Get outdoors this fall with a water-resistant exterior and rigid outsole that provides traction. These insulated boots will help keep you warm in cool weather and you can choose from three versatile color options: black, tan, or navy. Find additional deals from Columbia below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!