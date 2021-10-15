Greenworks’ Pro 21-in. 60V electric mower sees 20% discount to $479 shipped

Home Depot is offering the Greenworks Pro 21-inch 60V Self Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $479 shipped. Down 20% from its normal $600 going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This mower features a 60V power system and is self-propelled, which means it’ll do the hard work for you. The two 4Ah batteries provide up to 60 minutes of runtime as well, which should be enough to tackle most smaller yards. Plus, the EZ Fold handles make it easy to store away at the end of the season and Smart Cut technology allows the speed to automatically adjust to different cutting conditions. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Further bolster your electric lawn cutting ability with the Greenworks 14.5A 18-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw. It’s available for $69.50, making it a great buy with some of your savings from today’s lead deal. While it’s not battery-powered, all you’ll need is an extension cord to start using this chainsaw. It even features an 18-inch bar and chain, letting you tackle any task that you come across.

More on the Greenworks Pro Mower:

Keep your lawn looking pristine with the Greenworks 60-Volt 21 in. Brushless 3-in-1 Lawn Mower. This efficient cordless battery platform gives you all the power you need to tackle your yard. Kick gas to the curb this spring and go green with no fumes, no mixing, no maintenance and no pull cords. Let Greenworks help you take the work out of yard work.

