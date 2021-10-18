Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 returns to all-time low at $220 shipped

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm at $219.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention and the all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that Samsung’s latest smartwatch, which ushers in quite a few high-end features. With constant SpO2 level monitoring, sleep tracking, and even a built-in ECG, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a watch, fitness tracker, and health monitor in one sleek package. Plus, with advanced workout tracking that recognizes six popular activities like rowing and running. There’s also Google services and apps available to use, including Assistant, YouTube Music, and more. Learn more in our hands-on coverage.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 4-pack of tempered glass designed specifically for this smartwatch. Ready to protect your screen from scratches and possibly cracks, you’ll find that having some spares is well worth the price, considering it’s just $7 on Amazon right now.

For a more rugged design, did you see our recent hands-on with the T-Rex Pro from Amazfit? We take a deep dive into this ruggedly-built smartwatch where we find that it’s “ready to track any adventure.” After that, check out our fitness tracker guide for other great ways to save on your favorite wearables.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

