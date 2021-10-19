Enjoy portable power station and solar panel deals from $134.50 today (Up to 50% off)

Aukey is offering its PowerStudio 300 Portable Power Station for $134.50 shipped with the code 50AK at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a solid portable power station that has both AC and USB output, this is a great choice. With one grounded and one standard AC outlet, you’ll also find 100W USB-C Power Delivery available here as well as four more USB-A at up to 2.4A for two and 18W QuickCharge 3.0 for the others. All in all, this portable power station is a great choice for running your on-the-go setup. Head below for additional deals.

We also are tracking that ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 100W Solar Panel for $169.39 shipped with the code G6ARRVMS at checkout and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $216, you’re saving $47 with today’s deal and marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Designed to work with most portable power stations, this solar panel can help refuel your setup while off-grid. It also has three USB ports which can output a combined total of 6A and up to 2.4A each which lets you top off without a dedicated setup as well.

More on the Aukey PowerStudio 300:

PowerStudio 300 is a power station that’s compatible with the vast majority of devices, gadgets, and appliances, including those powered by USB, AC outlets or DC outlets. You can get a 110V AC output just like the wall outlet at home, only this is an outlet you can take anywhere. There’s also a wide variety of fast-charging USB ports and DC outlets. 297W is enough to power all kinds of beefy appliances, and the huge battery takes a very long time to run down.

