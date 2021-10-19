Nordstrom Rack Golf Event offers up to 60% off Callaway, Travis Matthew, Oakley, more

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
60% off from $13

For three days only, the Nordstrom Rack’s Golf Apparel Shop offers up to 60% off Callaway, Travis Matthew, Oakley, PGA Tour, Rhone Activewear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale that you can wear year-round is the Rhone Commuter Straight Fit Pants that are currently marked down to $55. For comparison, these pants are regularly priced at $128. The stretch-infused fabric is great for your golf swing as well as everyday commutes, work, and much more. It features a burgundy color that’s great for the fall season and pairs perfectly with a brown boot, dress shoes, or white sneakers. Find additional deals from Nordstrom Rack below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Looking for more deals? The North Face is having its Seasonal Sale with tons of deals starting at just $18 and free delivery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Callaway Golf Apparel Event offers deals from $30: Polo...
Nordstrom Rack Outerwear Flash Sale offers up to 60% of...
Nordstrom Rack’s Denim Refresh Event takes up to ...
Motorola’s unlocked Moto G stylus smartphone nears al...
9to5Toys Daily: October 19, 2021 – M1 Pro/Max MacBook...
Nike Outerwear Event offers up to 50% off jackets, vest...
Amazon takes up to 35% off a NERF, Hasbro board games, ...
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go with Windows 11 ret...
Show More Comments