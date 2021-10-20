Prepare that smile for the holidays: Crest 3D Whitestrips now $26.50 (Reg. $48) + more

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 38% off teeth whitening products from Crest and more. You can score the 22-treatment package of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $26.56 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Then cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $45 and currently fetching $46 at Walmart, today’s offer is more than 45% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for preparing your smile for the holidays, this kit includes 20 regular treatments and a pair of 1-hour express sets that remove up to “14-years of teeth stains.” Simply stick them on for 30-minutes a day (or for just 1-hour with the express strips) and “you’ll see a whiter smile after 3 days, or full results in 20 days.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

You can also use your savings to score some additional oral care accessories in today’s Gold Box including the 6-pack of Oral-B Complete Glide Dental Floss Picks for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Alongside “Textureslide Technology,” they also have a “Scope freshness” treatment and can be a little easier to get at certain areas of the mouth than your average floss.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Crest teeth whitening and oral care sale for additional offers on toothpaste, whitening kits, and more from $10 and with up to 38% in savings.

More on the Crest 3D Whitestrips:

Lasts 12 months and beyond

Use once a day for 30 minutes

Removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile. Do not use this light device if you have oral cancer, are being treated with photodynamic

Delivers professional-level teeth whitening results

Advanced Seal Technology’s no slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!