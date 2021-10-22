Sun Joe’s 18-inch electric pole hedge trimmer falls to 2021 low at $50 shipped

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 18-inch Corded Electric Telescoping Pole Hedge Trimmer for $50 shipped. Down from $70 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2019 when it fell to $35. This hedge trimmer ditches gas and oil for a simple plug-in electric design, making it ideal for any household. With the ability to extend the pole up to 7.4 feet, you’ll find a maximum of 12.5-feet of overhead reach allowing you to easily trim larger shrubs and bushes. Plus, the pivoting head allows you to reach both above and under hedges with ease. Head below for more.

Since bushes are normally fairly close to your house, you won’t need a huge extension cord to use today’s lead deal. This 15-foot model from GE is designed to be used outdoors and is available for just $11.50 Prime shipped. Extension cords have a variety of uses throughout your home as well, so if you’ve yet to pick up a good one, this is a great time to buy.

After you upgrade your hedge trimming game, be sure to check out our daily Green Deals roundup, where we post about all the different energy-saving and electric-powered discounts that we find throughout the week. Also, we have a green deals guide here at 9to5Toys where we put everything else, which is also worth bookmarking and checking back frequently.

More on the Sun Joe Corded Hedge Trimmer:

  • VERSATILE: Ideal for cutting tall bushes, hedges and shrubs
  • TELESCOPING: Pole extends reach to up to 7.4 ft. providing up to 12.5 ft. of overhead reach
  • ADJUSTABLE: Pivoting head to get under and above tall hedges
  • CUTTING CAPACITY: 0.7″ for controlled, precise trimming of most bushes and hedges
  • POWERFUL: 3.8-amp motor

