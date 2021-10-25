Black Friday is almost here, joining Sam’s Club for $45 now includes a $45 gift card

Sam’s Club is offering new members a $45 eGift card with the purchase of a $45 12-month club membership. For comparison, you’d normally just pay $45 for a membership and not get the additional credit, which makes today’s deal effectively free. Sam’s Club is a great place to shop this holiday season for a number of reasons. First off, there’s always big family dinners that the wholesale prices on food can save you quite a bit overall. However, another big benefit of Sam’s Club is deep Apple savings on Black Friday, which is just around the corner. Not sure where your closest club is? This handy store finder will help you locate it. Head below for more.

While we don’t see many notable Sam’s Club technology deals throughout the year, Black Friday and Christmas always bring quite a lot of notable discounts. However, the savings throughout the year easily make joining the club worth it. Also, you’ll find a selection of Instant Savings deals that rotate throughout the months with new discounts to shop all the time.

You’ll also want to bookmark our Sam’s Club guide and check back over the next month for all the discounts we find related to the wholesale club. However, for savings today, our Amazon, Apple, smartphone accessories, smart home, and Best Buy guides are must-see.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer not valid for Sam’s Plus membership. Join now as a new Sam’s Club member for $45 (plus tax in some places) and receive a $45 Sam’s Club e-gift card. This offer is limited and may be terminated or changed at any time. You must be 18 years or older to purchase a membership and membership is subject to qualifications. Membership cards are nontransferable and are valid at all Sam’s Club locations worldwide. Walmart and Sam’s Club associates are not eligible for the offer. Primary memberships are valid for one year from the date of issue. Visit SamsClub.com/privacy to view our privacy policy. The e-Gift card will be emailed to the email address provided at signup in approximately 4 weeks upon creation of membership. Only one eGift card per primary member. e-Gift card may not be used to pay membership fee or any other select services. Auto-Renew: By accepting this offer, you authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam’s Club membership fee(s) plus any applicable taxes at then-current rate every year until you cancel. Visit samsclub.com or a club or call 1-888-746-7726 for full terms or to cancel auto-renewal. Offer valid for a limited time only and may be discontinued at any time. One-time use only. Offer valid through January 31, 2022.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

