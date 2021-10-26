Crocs Flash Sale offers up to 50% off clogs, sandals, more from $12

For a limited time only, Crocs offers up to 50% off select styles for the whole family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $40 or more. If you’re looking for a shoe from Crocs that will transition into cooler weather, the Baya Lined Clogs are a great option. They’re available in both men’s and women’s sizing and are currently marked down to $42. For comparison, these shoes are regularly sold for $60. The plush fleece lining was designed to help keep your feet warm and they can be worn indoors or out. You can find this style in four versatile color options and with over 4,000 positive reviews from Crocs customers, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Crocs or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!