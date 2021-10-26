Nike takes up to 40% off new markdowns: Dri-Fit, running shoes, outerwear, more

-
FashionNike
40% off from $20
Nike Singles Sale

Nike updates your activewear by adding new markdowns to its up to 40% off sale. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, outerwear, accessories, and much more. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Get running outdoors this fall with the Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Shoes that are currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $120. These lightweight shoes are highly cushioned with a responsive base to help give you a springy step. The outsole features specific grooves to help promote traction and they’re padded throughout for support. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Nike customers. Find additional deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, Unde...
Dick’s Sporting Goods offers deals from $10: Nort...
Amazon offers in-house outerwear and apparel from $7 Pr...
Review: Kindle Paperwhite 5 delivers Amazon’s bes...
Today’s best game deals: Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $...
Waterdrop’s G2 Under-Sink Home Water Filtration S...
Anker’s latest sale takes up to 52% off iPhone an...
Yamaha’s 36-inch Sound Bar + wireless sub upgrade...
Show More Comments