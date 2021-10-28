BLUETTI Halloween Sale with up to 20% off its mobile power grid, EB55 power station, more

For halloween, BLUETTI is launching an up to 20% off promotion across a selection of its portable power stations. There’s a wide range of the company’s products on sale, including the AC300 and B300 off-grid power systems, EB55 portable battery, and the AC200 MAX alongside the B230. So, if you’re ready to power your outdoor decorations this holiday season without even having to use an extension cord, keep reading to find out all the ways you can save.

BLUETTI’s AC300 and B300 mobile power grid deliver a modular design to run your home

If you’re looking for a way to run your entire home in the wake of a power outage, the AC300 and B300 mobile grid is one of the best ways to do just that. You can use the modular batteries to deliver a total of 12,288Wh of power for use at night, and it’s capable of taking up to 2,400W of solar input to keep things going during the day.

The AC300 uses “top of the range” LFP cells that have up to 3,500 life cycles available overall. This means that if you were to put the unit through one cycle per day, it would last 10 years before it would be time to replace anything. Honestly though, it would be hard to put it through a full cycle every single day for 10 years in a residential setup.

BLUETTI AC300 Halloween Bundle Sale:

The EB55 is great for smaller setups with an ultra-portable design

In need of a smaller unit overall? Well, that’s where the BLUETTI EB55 comes in. Designed to be “perfect for camping,” this portable power station has a 537Wh capacity which is pretty great all things considered. It can be charged and discharged up to 2,500 times before reaching its 80% capacity mark, meaning it’ll last for years before it’s time to replace. Plus, you can send up to 200W of solar input and 200W of AC power at the same time, meaning it only takes two hours to reach 100W.

Pick up the BLUETTI EB55 Portable Battery at $449 during its Halloween sale, its lowest price yet

Use the AC200 MAX and B230 setup to keep your gear powered all year long

With 2048Wh of capacity, and the ability to be expanded if you need, the AC200 MAX is great for when you need more power but not quite a full AC300 setup. Similar to the larger battery above, it can be cycled 3,500+ times before reaching its 80% capacity and can even be connected to both B230 and B300 modules, boosting up to 8192Wh at its max. When it comes to power input, you’ll find up to 900W of solar and 500W of AC at the same time, fully charging the battery within 2.5 hours.

BLUETTI’s AC200 bundles will be available starting at $1,899 throughout the Halloween sale

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!