Score an exclusive 20% off dbrand’s rubberized MagSafe iPhone 13 Grip Case

The latest dbrand iPhone 13 case lineup made its way into our roundup of the best options out there this year, and now we are taking a closer look alongside an exclusive 20% discount with code grip20. The MagSafe-compatible dbrand Grip Case for iPhone 13 features a sleek design with a focus on ensuring you don’t drop your precious new Apple handset in the first place. If you do, however, dbrand has put some nice military-grade protection in between your iPhone 13 and the sidewalk that would have otherwise ruined your day. Head below for a closer look and our exclusive 20% discount.

New dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case now 20% off

The dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case gets its name by way of thousands of microscopic ridges spanning the surface of the cover. The rubberized bumper case also features what dbrand refers to as Grip Strips — a series of “liquid-black grip strips” running down the outer edges of the case to decrease the chances of an ugly drop even more.

See those microscopic ridges? Each is a textured dot, invisible to the naked eye. There are literally thousands of them spanning the surface of the Grip, creating a tremendous number of grippy contact points for your butterfingers. The result? You’ll never drop your phone again.

At just 2mm thick, the dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case sits in that middle ground between a super thin option and something that can actually protect your device. The 10-foot impact rating is joined by the usual raised lip surrounding your camera array for tabletop protection and the like. The same goes for the chamfered edge around the display that leaves you with full access to the top and bottom of the screen, and without getting in the way of your side-to-side hand gestures:

Edge-swiping just got a lot easier. How many times have you tried swiping the edge of your screen, only to find that the lip of your garbage phone case was in the way? Far too many. Our solution is simple: just lower the sides. It’s called innovation.

The dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case is available for all iPhone 13 models and in a wide array of colorways, patterns, and designs from flat pastel and sleek black paint jobs to dragon scale textures, camo, and much more. All of which are customizable with any of dbrand’s skins and tempered glass screen protectors.

