Kobalt’s 7.25-inch sliding miter saw falls to 2021 low at $129 to upgrade your DIY toolkit

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 7.25-inch Single Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw for $129 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $122.55. For comparison, it normally goes for $189 at Lowe’s with today’s deal marking the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Ready to crosscut up to 2- by 8-inch boards at 90-degrees and 2- by 6-inch at 45-degrees, this miter saw has quite the reach for its compact size. At under 23 pounds, you’ll find that it can easily be transported to any work location you need. Plus, there’s a laser guide system that helps you figure out exactly where a cut is going to land. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Lowe’s shoppers. Head below for more.

If you’re in need of something portable, consider the PORTER-CABLE 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw. Sure, it doesn’t function entirely like a miter saw, but it’s perfect for rough cutting stock to length or cutting sheet goods. You can also clamp down a speed square to whatever 2-by material you’re working with and run the circular saw fence up against it, delivering a clean and straight cut without having to invest in a miter saw. For just $53, this is a great addition to any toolkit.

For other great ways to save, you’ll want to check out our DIY tools guide for other great ways to save on various products. Most notably, there’s a large DEWALT sale at Amazon going on right now, so be sure to give that article a look to figure out all the ways you can save.

Kobalt 7-1/4-inch Sliding Miter Saw features:

Maximum crosscut up to 2-in x 8-in (nominal) at 90 degrees and 2-in x 6-in at 45, idea for molding and framing cuts

Lightweight (under 23 lbs) for easy transport from storage to work location

Miter cuts up to 50 degrees left and right with 9 positive stops at the most used degrees

Tool-less adjustable upfront mounted laser guide system projects accurate pre-cutting line for precise alignment

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!