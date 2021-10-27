Amazon takes up to 33% off DEWALT starter kits, combos, tools, and more from $40

Amazon is now launching a mid-week DEWALT tool sale, discounting a selection of bundles, standalone tools, bit sets, and more. Shipping is free across the board. A particular highlight is the DEWALT 20V MAX Battery Starter Kit at $199, which includes a free tool. Just use the on-page drop-down to select a tool. With as much as $300 in combined value from the package, you’re looking at the best values to date at Amazon across the listings. This starter kit includes everything you need to kickstart a DEWALT DIY setup, which is centered around a pair of 20V batteries and a compatible charger. Then there’s whichever tool you choose, which includes everything from oscillating tools and sanders to leaf blowers, work lights, and more. Find additional DEWALT deals below the drop.

If you’re already invested in the RYOBI, we’ve also got you covered with some additional discounts aside from the DEWALT markdowns above. Right now, Home Depot is taking up to $149 off a series of all-new RYOBI combo kits with bundled free tools and more.

DEWALT 20V MAX Battery Starter Kit features:

(2) 20V MAX 5.0Ah XR batteries, which provide up to 10 amp hours of capacity

Charges all 12V, 20V and 60V MAX batteries at a 4 amp charge rate

The Kit includes a soft bag for additional tool storage

Battery operated leaf blower with max air flow 100CFM

3-speed variable speed switch of the cordless blower provides control and versatility

Variable speed trigger of battery leaf blower allows adjustment of blowing power in use

