Worx’s “small but mighty” 20V Cube Vac is only $67.50 shipped (First discount, 37% off)

Amazon is now offering the Worx 20V Power Share Cordless Cube Vac for $67.34 shipped. Down from $100, this 33% cut marks the very first discount we’ve tracked for this model and a new all-time low. This compact portable vacuum is ideal for cleaning up small messes in the car, around the home, or on the go. Powered by a 20V rechargeable battery, this small-but-mighty vacuum can muster 10 kPa of suction power, which is quite strong considering its size and weight, and comes complete with a handy crevice tool, brush attachment, and charger. Head below for more.

Need something with a slightly larger capacity? Stanley makes a popular portable wet/dry portable vacuum with a sizeable 3-gallon tub for $43 shipped. Backed by a “3 Peak HP motor,” you’ll find plenty of suction power here for tackling spills, sawdust, or any odd messes around the home. Plus, it works with both wet and dry spills, so you can just as easily use this to pick up after your pets or kids as you would tidy up the workshop.

Speaking of tidying up, nothing brings out utmost precision in a project like having the right measuring tools, and earlier today, we tracked a great deal on this bundle of Milwaukee trim squares down to just $15. You’ll find a larger 7-inch and a more compact 4.5-inch square included, so regardless of the size of your latest DIY to-do, Milwaukee has got you covered, and all for 40% off what you’d normally pay.

Worx 20V Cube Vacuum features:

Easy to move, easy to store, easy to vacuum in tight spaces, the ultimate in convenient cleaning

Comes with a crevice nozzle and a brush, perfect for getting crumbs out of dashboards or lint off of furniture

Worx Power Share is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

10 kPa is a lot of power for its weight class this tool might be small, but it’s mighty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!