Milwaukee’s 2-pack of squares help you become more accurate with DIY projects at $15

Home Depot is offering a bundle of Milwaukee’s 7-inch Rafter and 4.5-inch Trim Squares for $14.97 with free in-store pickup. For comparison, the 7-inch model sells for $16 at Home Depot and the 4.5-inch fetches $12, though the bundle normally retails at $25. Today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to make your woodworking more accurate overall, this is a great place to start. Having a square that you know is accurate and won’t come out of square easily is an absolute must. For larger projects, the 7-inch is perfect since it has a 1-1/8-inch heel, scribe notches from 1- to 6-inches, and a 1-inch cutout for pipe. On the smaller 4.5-inch model, the heel has both a 1/4- and 3/8-inch side for easy layout and scribe notches every 1/8-inch. Rated 4.8/5 stars and ships with a hassle-free lifetime warranty. Head below for more.

Instead of the bundle above, opt instead for the Irwin 6-inch combination square for $10 on Amazon. That’s not only $5 below today’s lead deal, but also delivers a versatile setup overall. You’ll find both 90- and 45-degree faces here and the ability to extend the ruler up to 6-inches from the edge. Not only does this make layout easier overall, but also help you be more precise at the same time.

Something else that everyone should have in their shop is a solid sander. I recently upgraded to DEWALT’s 5-inch random orbit model while it’s on sale for $49. It’s down from $65 and at the lowest price that we’ve tracked. After picking that up, be sure to check out our DIY tools guide for other great ways to save.

More on the Milwaukee Square Set:

This Milwaukee Square Set includes a 7 in. Rafter Square and a 4-1/2 in. Trim Square. Both Milwaukee squares feature high visibility laser etched markings that will not wear off after heavy use and are built from a durable extruded aluminum frame. The 7 in. Rafter Square features scribe notches from 1 in. – 6 in. allowing for quick and accurate marks on lumber and the 1 in. cutout helps prop pipe allowing users to cut it more easily on the jobsite. The 4-1/2 in. Trim Square is 35% smaller in size to easily fit into tight work spaces as well as pockets and pouches. The 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. dual measurement heel also allows you to perform quick marks. Both squares are back by a Milwaukee Limited Lifetime Warranty.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

