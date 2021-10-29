Brydge’s new Air MAX+ iPad Air/Pro Wireless Keyboard Case sees first discount to $130, more

The official Brydge Amazon storefront has launched a new sale across its selection of iPad keyboards and docking stations today, headlined by the new Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case for iPad Air and 11-inch iPad Pro at $129.99 shipped. Marking the very first discount on the recent release, we just saw this one debut earlier in the summer with a $150 price tag. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the Air MAX+ arrives with a simialr magnetic design, backlit keys, and a built-in trackpad. Its Bluetooth connectivity pairs with an aluminum frame and folding folio form-factor to step up productivity. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Brydge keyboard and hub discounts:

Though if you’re rocking a 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, going with an in-house offering may be a better option. Right now, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard is on sale and delivering a new all-time low at $243. Those savings also continue over to all of the iPad markdowns that have gone live to close out the week which you can dive into right here.

Brydge Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case features:

The new Air MAX+ is the only independent keyboard/case combo for iPad Air (4th generation) with a true native multi-touch trackpad. This keyboard/case combo is perfect for those looking for a functional and protective iPad keyboard that’s designed for every environment. The Air MAX+ features an all-in-one SnapFit Case designed to flawlessly match your iPad. Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover to create the perfect productivity experience – whether you’re on the road, in the office or at home.

