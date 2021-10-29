Sperry’s Halloween Sale takes 31% off already-reduced styles: Boat shoes, boots, more

The Sperry Halloween Sale offers 31% off sale styles when you apply promo code SPOOKY at checkout. Note: you must enter your email address to access the sale. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, one of the most notable items from this sale is the Breakwater Duck Boots that are currently marked down to $55. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $90. This style was made for rainy days with a waterproof exterior and superior traction. The side is insulated to help keep you warm, which is great for fall and winter weather. Plus, Sperry customers rated them 4.6/5 stars. Find even more deals from Sperry by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

