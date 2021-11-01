Lululemon’s November Markdowns offer up to 50% off apparel from $14 shipped

The Lululemon November Markdowns offer up to 50% off apparel for men and women. Prices are as marked. Find deals on outerwear, shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, accessories, and more from $14. Customer receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Metal Vent 1/2 Zip 2.0 Pullover for men. This style is perfect for transitioning weather workouts and pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, and more. It’s currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $98. The material is infused with stretch for added comfort and is highly breathable to help keep you comfortable. It can also be layered under jackets or vests alike. Find additional deals from Lululemon by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0 $49 (Orig. $78)
- Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip 2.0 Pullover $69 (Orig. $98)
- Commission Relaxed Fit Short 11-inch Shorts $59 (Orig. $88)
- Active Jacket $79 (Orig. $128)
- City Sweat Crew Sweatshirt $69 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nulux UV Protective Run Jacket $99 (Orig. $128)
- Wunder Train High-Rise Short 8-inch $39 (Orig. $68)
- Track That Mid-Rise Shorts $39 (Orig. $68)
- Pleated Modal Fleece Pullover $79 (Orig. $108)
- Train to Be Tank Top $39 (Orig. $58)
- …and even more deals…
