Arlo’s Ultra 2 Spotlight camera kit combines 4K streaming with HomeKit at low of $120 off

Amazon now offers Arlo’s Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera System for $479.99 shipped. Down from the usual $600 going rate, that saves you a whopping $120 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This HomeKit-enabled camera system brings together some of Arlo’s best with 4K quality streaming, HDR for a nice color boost, plus color night-vision. You’ll also find all the classic smart home security features here like two-way talk and local microSD storage, as well as some more premium features like an ultra-wide 180-degree lens, intelligent object detection, and 6-month battery life. You can take a closer look at all of these features within our launch coverage, then hit the jump to keep reading.

If the 4K live feed isn’t a must, Anker’s eufy Solo cam brings 2K video to the table alongside Alexa and Assistant integration for $75 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t bring that Apple support that you’d find with Arlo’s flagship cameras, these smart security cams are great for keeping tabs on the homefront with two-way audio, AI person detection, smart alerts, and color night vision, all for more than $400 less than what you’d spend on our lead deal.

Though if you’re already invested in Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, then you might be interested in all of today’s early Black Friday deals from Nanoleaf starting at $15. We just tracked a menagerie of smart lights, stunning geographic designs, and classic smart bulbs here, so whether you’re looking for some luminous wall decor or a way to dip your toe into smart home integration, you’re bound to find something worth your while.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system features:

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced wire-free 4K video and premium 2-way audio, color night vision, and enhanced range. Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera also includes a trial of Arlo Smart service and rolling 30-day cloud recording in 4K.

