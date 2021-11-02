Nanoleaf delivers early Black Friday discounts from $15 on HomeKit sets, Thread lights, more

Nanoleaf today is rolling out a series of deep discounts on its unique smart home lighting kits and accessories as part of an early Black Friday sale. Shipping prices vary per order, but everything is backed by a price guarantee for some added assurance you’re getting the best price of the holiday season. Our top picks fall to the Triangles or Hexagons 7-Panel Starter Kits for $169.99 each. Normally fetching $200 in either case, today’s offers are the best offers of the year at $10 under our previous mentions and $30 off the usual price tags. Head below for all of the top picks.

As some of the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Triangle and Hexagon panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts, too.

Nanoleaf Shapes Black Friday discounts:

Alongside all of the signature Shapes lighting kits, Nanoleaf is also rolling out early Black Friday savings across the brand’s other accessories. These Thread-enabled lights are on sale for one of the first times ever, delivering multicolor HomeKit illumination at one of the best prices yet.

Though if you’re in the market for the latest and greatest from Nanoleaf, its new Lines are worth a look. I’ve been checking them out for the past few weeks prior to launch, and have to say that I’m impressed by the new form-factor. It delivers a unique way to add some multicolor accent lighting to a space with a modular design, which you can learn all about in our hands-on review right here.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!