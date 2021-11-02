August’s latest smart lock works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at low of $180 (Save $50)

Amazon now offers the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $179.99 shipped in both Silver and Matte Black styles. Stacking up to a new all-time low, you’re looking at $50 in savings from the usual $230 going rate, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20. August’s latest smart lock makes for a notable upgrade to the front door for finally getting your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup in on some added security. It’ll pair over Wi-Fi right to your router so there’s no need to worry about an additional hub, and brings notable features like auto unlock, the ability to share virtual keys, and your typical voice control from a preferred assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then be sure to head below for more.

Normally we’d recommend going and having a look at the Level Bolt smart lock as a notable alternative, but today’s lead deal is really hard to beat price wise. Anyone in the market for a smart lock that will work with the likes of Siri and HomeKit, amongst other popular platforms, won’t find another comparable solution for the price.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

