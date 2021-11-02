Nike Members Day Sale offers extra 20% off Air Max, ZoomX, Dri-FIT, more

-
FashionNike
20% off + free shipping

Now until Thursday, Nike Members Day Sale is live (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up) and offering an extra 20% off select styles when you apply promo code MEMBERS at checkout. This is a perfect way to get ahead of your holiday shopping with deals on best-selling shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Plus, Nike members receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Running Shoes that are available for both men and women. This style is currently marked down to $144 and originally sold for $180. These shoes are available in ten color options and the flyknit material adds flexibility to promote a natural stride. They also have reflective details to help keep you visible at night and has a shock absorbing base. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Nike customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nike or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Dick’s Sporting Goods Pre-Holiday Sale takes up t...
Early Black Friday deals have smart Molekule Air Purifi...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Car Mou...
Pick up four audiobooks and stream the Audible Plus cat...
Get this 24,000mAh portable charger with wireless and U...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Earth Atlantis, Sky...
Apple’s latest movie sale has double features at ...
Backcountry takes up to 40% off all layering pieces: Un...
Show More Comments