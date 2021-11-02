Nike Members Day Sale offers extra 20% off Air Max, ZoomX, Dri-FIT, more

Now until Thursday, Nike Members Day Sale is live (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up) and offering an extra 20% off select styles when you apply promo code MEMBERS at checkout. This is a perfect way to get ahead of your holiday shopping with deals on best-selling shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Plus, Nike members receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Running Shoes that are available for both men and women. This style is currently marked down to $144 and originally sold for $180. These shoes are available in ten color options and the flyknit material adds flexibility to promote a natural stride. They also have reflective details to help keep you visible at night and has a shock absorbing base. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Nike customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nike or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Air Max 270 Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- Air Max Excee Shoes $72 (Orig. $90)
- Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers $88 (Orig. $110)
- Quest 4 Road Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $75)
- ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Running Shoes $144 (Org. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Road Running Shoes $96 (Orig. $120)
- Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Jacket $96 (Orig. $120)
- React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 $128 (Orig. $160)
- ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit $144 (Orig. $180)
- Air Force 1 Pixel SE Sneakers $68 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
