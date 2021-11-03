Amazon Philips Hue early Black Friday sale up to 41% off color bulbs, light bundles, more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 41% off select Philips hue smart home gear. You can now score the 3-pack of Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs for $79.98 shipped. Regularly up to $135, this is 41% or $55 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This 3-pack is currently on sale for $100 at Best Buy, for comparison. While these smart bulbs can be used hub-free over Bluetooth, they will also integrate nicely with existing Hue hub-based setups and the like. These A19 E26 bulbs can set the mood with up to 16 million color options controllable via voice commands or your smartphone. They will also last for up to 22 years (“25,000 lifetime hours”) and carry a 4+ star rating from over 900 Best Buy customers. More Philips Hue deals below.

If you’re not already firmly planted in the Hue ecosystem, you can save quite a bit opting for the TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulbs. The full color 4-pack comes in at $35 shipped on Amazon with no hub-required and support for voice commands. They also support up to 16 millions color options and you can get more details right here.

Just be sure to browse through he rest of today’s Philips Hue early Black Friday sale at Amazon for additional deals from just under $80 shipped. You’ll find white smart bulbs as well as a solid price drop on a light strip bundle and more right here.

Then check out the rest of our Philips Hue deals and our coverage on the brand new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip with addressable RGB lighting.

More on the Philips Hue White and Color LED Smart Bulbs:

Simple to Get Started; Set the mood with 16 million colors. Control your Philips Hue Smart Lights all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device or your favorite voice assistant. Add up to 10 Hue Bluetooth/Zigbee smart bulbs with the (free) Hue Bluetooth app. When ready to connect a voice assistant, just go to Settings > Add voice assistant in the Hue App.

Certified for humans: Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—they’re actually simple.

Lifetime: 22 years or 25,000 lifetime hours (based on industry average usage), Energy Star Certified

