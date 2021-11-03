Samsung’s prev-gen. Galaxy Chromebook with 4K AMOLED display nears Amazon low at $672

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $672 shipped. While it originally retailed for $999, it goes for $829 direct right now and is on sale for $699 at Best Buy today. This price comes within $13 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model at Amazon. This Chromebook takes thing up a notch with a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display that’s ready to give you an upgraded experience when working or consuming content either way. It can “boot up in as fast as six seconds” thanks to its 256GB of speedy SSD storage as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. It’s available on Amazon for $9 and is designed to hold 13-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 that’s on sale for $300 today. You’ll find that it normally goes for $350 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sure, you’ll lose out on the 4K AMOLED display and i5 processor, but if all you need to do is take notes and check Facebook, the Flex 5 is a great alternative on a tighter budget.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook:

Crystal clarity. Vivid color: Experience superior picture quality and fully expansive color, contrast and depth with the 4K AMOLED touchscreen display to take your work and play to the next level.

Split-second productivity: Boot up in as fast as 6 seconds and hit the ground running. Get ample storage with 256GB SSD and work, play and multitask seamlessly.

Stroke of genius: Take notes, sketch ideas and edit documents easily and accurately with the built-in pen that fits seamlessly into Galaxy Chromebook’s ultra-slim design.

Speedy. Simple. Secure: Chrome OS is the speedy, simple and secure operating system that powers Chromebooks. It is designed to feel intuitive and helpful every step of the way. It comes with the Google Assistant which helps you multitask and control smart devices. Plus, with apps from the Google Play Store, you can get work done, watch your favorite shows or play your favorite games.

