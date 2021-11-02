Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 lasts all day on a single charge at $300 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for $299.99 shipped. Normally closer to $350 at Amazon these days, this sale marks a return to our last mention and the all-time low. You’ll find that this Chromebook delivers an Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in tow as well for a well-rounded experience. With its 13-inch FHD display, the Lenovo Flex 5 also delivers the ability to rotate 360-degrees, transforming from laptop to tablet and back again. Plus, with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, it’s ready to last all day long through class or work without plugging in, though the USB-C port makes it easy to charge from an external battery if the need arises. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for additional details.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 features:

Breathtaking to behold whether in tablet, tent, stand, laptop mode or any angle in between, Chromebook Flex 5 (13″, 5) delivers a slim and light 360° convertible design. The 10th Gen InteI Core i3 processor offers groundbreaking intelligent performance features that adapt to you and the things you do, for a more personalized, intuitive and responsive Chromebook experience. Enjoy the streamlined interface of Chrome OS—with access to a rich library of apps on Google Play, custom Google Maps wallpapers and images, and more.

