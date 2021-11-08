Amazon’s latest Blu-ray/4K sale includes Lord of the Rings, Venom, Home Alone, more from $9

Amazon is offering The Lord of the Rings Trilogy on 4K Blu-ray for $59.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal going rate of around $75 lately, today’s deal is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. You’ll find that this bundle includes all three Lord of the Rings movies in 4K HDR, perfect for a weekend movie night. Both the extended and theatrical copies are here, giving you the ability to choose which one you watch. Also, you’ll even get Digital HD codes to redeem at iTunes or Google Play, making it super simple to watch these films on-the-go. Head below for other great movies on sale right now.

Amazon is also running a large buy two get one free sale on various categories. One of those categories is DVDs and movies, several of which are included below. So, be sure to give Amazon’s wide-ranging sale a look for all the ways you can save.

More Blu-ray deals:

More on The Lord of the Rings:

The heroic journey begins. With the help of a courageous Fellowship of friends and allies, Frodo embarks on a perilous mission to destroy the legendary One Ring

The quest continues. In the middle chapter of this historic movie trilogy, the Fellowship is broken, but it’s quest to destroy the One Ring continues.

The final battle of Middle-earth begins. Frodo and Sam, led by Gollum, continue their dangerous mission toward the fires of Mount Doom in order to destroy the One Ring.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!