BLACK+DECKER’s Portable Work Bench is also a vise at $49 shipped (All-time low, 27% off)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Portable Work Bench and Vise (WM225-A) for $49 shipped. Also available at Lowe’s. For comparison, this offering routinely sells for $67 or higher at Amazon. Retailers like Home Depot charge as much as $89. Even if we use the lower $67 figure, you’re still saving $18 and cashing in on the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a portable work surface, this notable offering is on sale and worth considering. Once expanded it spans roughly 26 by 29 by 31 inches and weighs in at 28 pounds. Despite its compact form-factor, a durable steel frame allows it to single-handedly support up to 450 pounds of weight. Another standout feature of this unit is its ability to grip items with “warp-resistant jaws” that can even grip “irregularly-shaped objects.” Rated 4.2/5 stars at Home Depot.

Put today’s savings to work when you apply them towards Olympia’s 89-piece Tool Set at $23 Prime shipped. It offers wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, and the list goes on. Everything is organized in a hard-shell case, helping you keep it all tidy for the next time something is needed.

Curious what other tool-related deals we’ve spotted lately? If so, our DIY and outdoor tools guide is a great place to start. There you will find BESTEK’s 12V/1.5A Car Battery Charger/Maintainer at $14 Prime shipped. It should go without saying, but this is a price that’s really hard to beat and that is exemplified by the fact that this is the lowest offer we have tracked on this unit at Amazon.

BLACK+DECKER Portable Work Bench and Vise features:

Ideal for cutting, sawing, painting, and other projects that require a vise, sawhorse, and/or bench tool stand.

Fold underneath the workbench to lower its height for larger projects.

Warp-resistant jaws provide a unique gripping range and the ability to clamp irregularly shaped objects.

