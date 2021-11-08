GAP Friends and Family Event takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $15

The GAP Friends and Family Event takes 40% off sitewide when you apply promo code FRIEND at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Update your wardrobe before the holiday season or get your shopping done early with deals on jeans, sweaters, outerwear, lounge items, and much more. For men, the Cozy Flannel Shirt Jacket that’s currently marked down to $42 is a standout from this sale. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at $70 and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can choose from two color options and the check pattern is a great option for fall and winter. The mid-weight material makes it nice to layer during cold weather and it’s machine washable. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

