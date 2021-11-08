TP-Link and Linksys Wi-Fi 6 routers upgrade your home network at Amazon lows from $75

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax Router for $74.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal not only saves 25%, but it also marks an all-time low at Amazon in new condition. If you’re ready to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, this is a fantastic way to do just that. Delivering up to 1.8Gbps of possible networking speed, you’ll be able to reach near-Gigabit wireless transfer rates, which is unheard of before now. Designed to replace your wireless router, you’ll just plug the Archer AX21 into your existing modem and upgrade your networking experience all around. In addition to the single Gigabit WAN port that connects to your modem, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports around back alongside a USB 2.0 plug for helping convert things like wired printers into wireless models. Want to learn more about TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 routers? Check out my hands-on with the AX73. Head below for more.

For additional coverage, consider the Linksys AX5300 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Whole Home System (AX5300) while it’s on sale for $549.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s a $150 drop from its normal going rate there and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Designed to cover up to 6,000-square feet of home with Wi-Fi 6 coverage, this system delivers up to 5.3Gbps of total bandwidth to your devices. Plus, since it’s a mesh system, it’ll intelligently hand off your devices from one node to the other as you walk through the house.

If you’re still renting a cable modem from your ISP, it’s time to stop doing that as well. NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 modem is currently on sale for $130 and allows you to save up to $120 per year. That means that it only takes 13 months for this router to pay for itself, and then the savings start adding up from there. If that sounds like something that you would want to do, check out our previous deal coverage to learn more.

More on the TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi Router:

Dual-Band WiFi 6 Internet Router: Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) technology achieves faster speeds, greater capacity and reduced network congestion compared to the previous generation

Next-Gen 1.8 Gbps Speeds: Enjoy smoother and more stable streaming, gaming, downloading and more with WiFi speeds up to 1.8 Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz band)

Connect more devices: Wi-Fi 6 technology communicates more data to more devices simultaneously using revolutionary OFDMA technology

