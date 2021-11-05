NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 modem can save you up to $120/year in rental fees at $130

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem (CM1000) for $129.77 shipped. Down from $170, today’s deal comes within $5 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked, marking the third-best that we’ve seen overall. This modem features DOCSIS 3.1 technology and is ready to deliver up to 1Gb/s networking to your home. Monthly rental fees can add up to $120 per year or more, so owning your own modem can really pay off in the long haul. There’s an Ethernet port which allows you to either hook up a computer directly or plug a Wi-FI router in for wireless networking. Plus, NETGEAR states that this modem compatible with Spectrum, Cox, and Xfinity out of the box, though we do recommend checking with your ISP before purchasing. Head below for more.

If you already have a modem, but are using an older Wi-Fi router, it’s time to upgrade. Instead, you could opt for the TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router at $70 on Amazon. It’s ready to deliver up to 1.5Gb/s of total bandwidth to your wireless networking setup. Just know that this doesn’t have a built-in modem so you’re going to need that if you don’t already have one.

You’ll also want to check out this deal we found on Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 while it’s on sale. Earlier today, it dropped to $281, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to assist you in getting work done on-the-go, it’ll also be perfect for chilling on the couch and watching Netflix or browsing Facebook.

More on the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem:

Save monthly rental fees: Model CM1000 replaces your cable modem saving you up to dollar 168/year in equipment rental fees.

Works with any Wi-Fi router: Connect any Wi-Fi router to this modem’s Ethernet port to support all your wireless devices.

Ethernet connections: 1 Gigabit Ethernet port connects to your computer or separate Wi-Fi router.

