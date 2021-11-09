Anova’s Smart Precision Steam Convection Oven sees rare $89 price drop for the holidays

Anova is now offering a rare price drop on its Precision Convection and Steam Smart Oven for $509.99 shipped. Regularly $599, this is a rare $89 price drop and the lowest we can find. This is what Anova calls a combo oven that uses a blend of “precision temperature settings, paired with the controlled injection of steam to create an ideal cooking environment” — something traditionally only found in commercial ovens. It’s great for locking the moisture in chicken and other meats as well as being ideal for holiday bread baking, dehydrating snacks, and more. The companion app allows you to control the cooker, monitor your meal, and even save your recipes, among other things. Head below for more details.

While it won’t be quite as high-end or as large, you can save a ton by going with the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Steam and Convection Oven at $313 shipped via Amazon. This one is also great for baking bread, just don’t expect to get the smart features and all of the bells and whistles found above.

While we are talking Anova holiday deals, we are also tracking massive price drop on the brand’s Smart Sous Vide Cooker Pro ahead of Black Friday. Now $199 off, and joining an all-time low on the Anova sous vide water bath container, you can now lock-in the brand’s flagship cooker for $200 shipped over at Amazon. Head over to our deal overage for more details and our home goods guide for more.

More on the Anova Precision Steam Smart Oven:

Combi ovens use precision temperature settings, paired with the controlled injection of steam to create an ideal cooking environment, no matter what’s on the menu. Traditionally, combi ovens could only be found in commercial kitchens due to the high price points and space needed to house them. Now you can harness the power of precision temperature control and steam from home, for results you’ve never thought possible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!