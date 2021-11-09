Burt’s Bees Pajamas for the whole family from $5 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering Burt’s Bees Matching Holiday Organic Cotton Pajamas from $5 Prime shipped. These pajamas are available in sizing starting at newborn and range all the way up to a men’s xx-large. You can choose from an array of different holiday prints from bold to neutral and they even have bandanas for your fur friends. One of our top picks from this sale is the Burt’s Bees Women’s Berry Special Pajamas. This style is currently marked down to $27.91 and regularly are priced at $40. They feature a long-sleeve henley style top that’s a waffle knit for added comfort. The material is also highly-breathable as well. The bottoms are also a jogger style, which is very trendy for this season. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Match with your child this holiday season with the Burt’s Bees Baby Sleeper in the same Berry Special print. This baby sleeper is priced from just $9.60 and has a zippered front for easy diaper changes. To compare, the sleeper is regularly priced at $14. Best of all, the bottom of the feet have a grippy design to provide traction.

Burt’s Bees Matching Holiday Organic Cotton Pajamas feature:

Burt’s Bees Baby – Matching Holiday Family Pajamas

Get in on the biggest trend of the holidays!

Hand drawn prints made lovingly by our in-house designers

Styles include: infant sleepers, 2-piece pjs in sizes 12-24M, todddler, kids, men and women

Made with organic, GOTS certified, breathable cotton – great for sensitive skin

