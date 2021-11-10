Razor’s new electric A2 kick scooter for kids falls to Amazon low at $159 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Razor Electric A2 Kick Scooter for Kids for $158.94 shipped. This is a discount from its normal going rate of $200 at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed for kids up to 143 pounds, this electric scooter can reach up to 10 MPH speeds and go for as long as 40 minutes on a single charge. There’s an anti-rattle folding mechanism that makes it easy to store this scooter when not being ridden, and the push-button throttle control is intuitive while being easy to use. If you’re trying to beat the holiday rush, this Razor electric scooter is a great buy that your kids are sure to love. Head below for more.

You can ditch the electric feature of today’s lead deal by picking up the traditional Razor A2 Kick Scooter for $44 at Amazon. Sure, there’s no build-in motor or electric function, but at the same time, it costs a fraction of what today’s lead deal will set you back. Either way you go, your kids are sure to have a blast outside with a brand-new scooter.

Don’t forget that we found a selection of SWFT electric bikes and mopeds yesterday. There’s up to $400 in savings available, and the recently-released FLEET is also on sale for $200 off. That makes the already-affordable e-bike even lower-cost, falling to just $800 shipped at Best Buy.

More on the Razor Electric A2 Kick Scooter:

The easy to ride Razor Power A2 electric scooter features a kick-to-start, high-torque, hub motor, providing lithium-ion powered electric scooter action at speeds up to 10 mph (16 km/h) for up to 40 minutes of continuous use

Compact and lightweight, the Power A2 features our patent-pending, anti-rattle folding mechanism that makes it a breeze to fold up and carry with you when you’re on-the-go or safely store when you reach your destination

The in-hub electric motor is virtually maintenance free, with no alignment issues, chains or belts that can put your ride on the sidelines

