Gerber Ultimate Survival Knife with integrated sharpener and firestarter now $37, more

Amazon is offering the Gerber Ultimate Survival Fixed Blade Knife with Firestarter at $36.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of around $45 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This knife features a 4.75-inch partially serrated drop-point blade that’s great for using in almost all scenarios. The serrated portion makes it ideal for cutting rope or even smaller branches when camping, and there’s even a stainless steel pommel at the base that can serve as a hammer. On top of that, you’ll find a Ferrocerium Rod included that can function as a firestarter for cold winter nights. And if that’s not enough, the sheath even has a built-in sharpener that allows you to keep the edge on point even when you’re not at home, making the Gerber Ultimate Survival Knife a feature-packed camping must. Head below for more.

Unsure what knife to buy? We recently detailed our favorite pocket knives, multi-tools, and more from various brands. There, you’ll find features from Civivi, Leatherman, Gerber, and more, giving you quite a few different options in various price ranges.

More on the Gerber Ultimate Survival Knife:

The Gerber Ultimate Survival Fixed Blade Knife features a 4 75 In partially serrated drop point blade ideal for edge retention and cutting rope

The ergonomic textured rubber handle provides a non-slip grip for comfortable precise handling

The stainless steel pommel at the base of the handle can serve as a hammer

A Ferrocerium Rod Fire Starter locks into the sheath and a striker notch is incorporated into back of the blade for those emergency fire needs

The click-retention nylon sheath includes an integrated sharpener for on-the-go edge adjustments

