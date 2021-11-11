The popular Serta Rane Convertible Sofa doubles as a bed at $140 shipped ($30 off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSerta
Save $30 $140

Amazon is offering the Serta Rane Convertible Sofa in Java for $139.99 shipped. Typically priced at around $170, today’s deal shaves $30 off and comes within $11 of the lowest offer we have tracked across all colorways over the last year. Take the look of your office, living room, or another space to the next level with this highly-affordable sofa. Thanks to a convertible design, it doubles as both a sofa and bed. Making the adjustment from one to the other is simple, and a sleek appearance allows this piece to easily add a more modern look to your space. Once assembled, this entire thing spans 66.1 by 33.1 by 29.5 inches.

Keep your new sofa looking its best when you reinvest a bit of today’s savings back into a can of Scotchgard at $11 Prime shipped. Spraying this onto your furniture will prevent stains from setting in. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in. Since Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear, you will gain all of its benefits without making any sort of visual change to your new couch.

Spend more time enjoying your sofa when you cash in on the early holiday iRobot Roomba sale we spotted earlier today. There you will find deals that take up to $350 off robotic vacuums. Best of all, the markdowns kick off from $200. Drop by our home goods guide to see what else catches your eye.

Serta Rane Convertible Sofa features:

  • This futuristic, convertible sofa has a sleek silhouette with high-density foam, tufted seat and back, and modern chrome legs. This beautiful and versatile sofa is easy to assemble with the tools included.
  • This convertible sofa is made from premium-quality polyester and has a solid hardwood frame construction. The sofa measures 66.1″ W x 33.1″ D x 29.5″ H. The bed measures 66.1″ W x 37.6″ D x 15.1″ H.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Serta

About the Author

Upgrade to Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Sofa ...
This modern end table just returned to its best price i...
Brighten up your smart home with this meross HomeKit LE...
This spacious desk offers plenty of room at over five f...
Tested: Anker MagGo 2-in-1 charger delivers a uniquely ...
elago’s combo silicone AirPods Pro and AirTag cas...
Treat your headphones to this svelte aluminum stand at ...
Govee’s Wi-Fi space heater helps warm smaller rooms f...
Show More Comments