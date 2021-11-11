Early holiday iRobot Roomba sale takes up to $350 off robotic vacuums from $200

Amazon is now rolling out a series of iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum deals headlined by the Roomba i6+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal at $549.99 shipped. Typically fetching $800, you’re looking at the best price since March with today’s offer saving you $250, beating our previous mention by $150 and matching the all-time low. As one of iRobot’s latest additions to its cleaning arsenal, the new Roomba i6+ delivers a 3-stage suction system alongside mapping capabilities and Alexa control. There’s also the included Automatic Dirt Disposal unit that captures up to 60 days of dust so you don’t need to manually empty the vacuum after every cleaning session. Head below for more from $200.

Other notable iRobot deals:

Speaking of early holiday discounts on robotic vacuums, a pair of Neato’s latest models are also on sale right now for the best prices yet. Sporting the brand’s unique D-shaped designs, both the D10 and D8 are currently sitting at $200 off courtesy of Amazon. And even better, we just took a hands-on look at the autonomous cleaning solutions to give you a better idea of what to expect.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robotic Vacuum features:

The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to imprint Smart Mapping so that your robot can learn your home to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack messes in the moment. Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

