Dick’s Sporting Goods Early Black Friday Deals are live with up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

This weekend only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Early Black Friday Savings Event offers up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, Under Armour, The North Face, ASICS, adidas, Columbia, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $65 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale that would make a great holiday gift idea is the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Shoes that are currently marked down to $94 and originally sold for $160. These shoes are great for running, training, walking, and more. They’re available in an array of fun color options and the flyknit material is highly-flexible promoting a natural stride. It also has a sock-like fit as well as a no-tie design to get moving in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

