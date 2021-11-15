Early Always Pan Black Friday sale takes up to $125 off the internet-famous cookware from $25

The early Always Pan Black Friday deals are now live. You might (most likely) have seen the internet-famous Always Pan in your feeds over the last few months or more and now it, and a bunch of the other Our Place cookware, is now seeing some big-time price drops for the holidays. The regularly quite pricey kitchenware has now been added to Our Place’s “Biggest Sale of the Year” with deals starting from $25 with free shipping and returns on all orders. Head below for a closer look at the early Always Pan Black Friday deals.

Always Pan Black Friday deals:

Always Pan $99 (Reg. $149) Available in multiple colorways

(Reg. $149)

Meet our cult-favorite best-selling Always Pan. This do-it-all wonder is designed to replace 8 traditional pieces of cookware. Plus, it looks pretty good too.

Home Cook Duo $210 (Reg. $310) Always Pan + Perfect Pot Available in multiple colorways

(Reg. $310)

Always Pan were thoughtfully designed to replace 16 pieces of traditional cookware. Together, they’re an entire cooking system in just two pieces. From baking to sauteing, crisping to boiling, this duo gives you so much more with a whole lot less.

More Our Place kitchenware deals:

Head over to our home goods guide for even more ways to save on kitchen gear ahead of the holiday get-togethers.

More on the Always Pan:

Exclusive non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating made without potentially toxic materials like PFOAs, PTFEs, other PFAs, lead, cadmium, toxic metals, and nanoparticles.

Compatible with all cooktops (yes, induction, we’re looking at you)

Nesting beechwood spatula with integrated spoon rest

Custom stainless steel steamer basket

Sturdy aluminum body for fast, even heat

Lightweight construction (3lb body)

A modular lid to let off steam when you want to and lock it in when you don’t

